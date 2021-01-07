David Bach

David L. Bach, age 79, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 22, 2020, following a brief illness.
He was born January 30, 1941 to the late Lee and Carrie (Shyers) Bach, in Noctor, KY. On June 1, 1963, David married the love of his life, Peggy J. Sollars
David graduated from Breathitt High School in Jackson, KY and received his bachelor degree in education from Morehead State University in Morehead, KY. David spent his career educating young people in both Mansfield City Schools and the Northmor Local School District.
David loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, 4-wheeling, and gardening. In his later years, he spent hours watching the birds and wildlife from various windows in his home and making sure that anyone nearby saw them too.
David made friends everywhere he went with an ability to talk with anyone. He loved a good adventure, telling jokes, and playing pranks on friends and family. The word “ornery” was often used to describe him.
David was a member of Pleasant Grove Church of Christ and enjoyed the friends and fellowship that came with being part of a church family.
Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 57 years, Peggy; daughter, Melissa (Dave) Sesco of Lexington; grandson, Joel (Erica) Sesco of Ashland; granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Chris) Majewski of Columbus; a great granddaughter, Olive Sesco; brothers: Thomas F. Bach of Louisville, KY, and Arthur Eugene (Judy) Bach of Upper Sandusky; and numerous nieces and nephews. David will be remembered for the love he held for his immediate family, extended family, church family, and large circle of friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Lee and Carrie; siblings Cora Vanderpool, John Bach, Edith Carpenter and Nelson Bach.
His family will greet friends from 10 AM to 11 AM, on January 2, 2021, at the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ (7197 Co Rd 46, Mt Gilead, OH 43338). A service to celebrate and honor his life will follow there at 11 AM. For the sake of keeping everyone healthy and well, the family kindly asks that you please wear a mask and maintain a safe distance between other visitors while attending the visitation and/or service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to Pleasant Grove Church of Christ.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve David’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
