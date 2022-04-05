David Chase Combs, age 34, of Hazard, KY, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. David enjoyed going to church and going to the flea market. He loved spending time with his family.
He was the son of Donna Sue Hudson Combs and the late Chester Gary Combs. He is also preceded in death by one sister: Jacqueline Combs.
Besides his mother he is also survived by his Wife: Jessica Lynn Combs; Step Brother: Matthew Scott Combs; Grandfather: Tony Combs and A Host of Family & Friends
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel
Funeral service will be at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022, Roland Stidham officiating
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made towards the funeral expenses
