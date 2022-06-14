David Davidson

David Lloyd Davidson, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed away at his residence on Monday, June 13, 2022.-He was born November 20, 1960, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Lloyd Davidson. He is survived by his mother: Jewell Lewis Hamlin of London, KY.-His daughters: Debra Davidson of Jackson, KY, and Janey (Taylor) Fugate of Owingsville, KY.-His son: James (Rebecca) Davidson of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Linda McWilliams and Marie Bryant of London, KY; Sue Ann Simpson of Lily, KY and Patricia Sauer of Erlanger, KY.- One brother: Bobby Davidson of Montana.-He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Fletcher officiating.-Visitation will be 5:00-9:00 pm Tuesday.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

