David Fowler

David H. Fowler departed this earth Wednesday, June 30, at 73 years of age at his daughter's residence in Hazard, Kentucky. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a salesman and loved to wholesale merchandise to stores in Chicago. He worked at auctions and went to flea markets after moving to Kentucky until his wife of 46 years became sick and he stayed home to help care for her. He was a great father, brother, uncle and brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Gladys Fowler; his brother, Edward Fowler; his sister, Nelda Smith and the love of his life, his wife, Ella Mae Fowler. Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Amy Fowler and her fiance, Dr. Chad Brashear; his sister, Joyce Brewer and her husband, Victor; a host of sisters and brothers-in-law whom he thought of as his own children and many nieces and nephews he also loved as his own. He was great in helping us all - giving us advice and guidance and will surely be missed. Visitation, Sunday, July 4, 5:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Monday, July 5, 12:00 PM with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Jason Fugate, Jesse Fugate, Greg Fugate, Robert Miller, Gary Fugate, Ethan Fugate, Dillon Fugate, David Fowler.

To send flowers to the family of David Fowler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 5
Service
Monday, July 5, 2021
1:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you