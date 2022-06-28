David Hubbard, aged 79, having faithfully finished his work on Earth, departed his domicile of clay heavenward Monday morning, June 27, 2022, from his home at Quicksand, KY, after a lengthy illness. Born August 23, 1942, David is long remembered as an educator in the Breathitt County School District, having served in varying capacities from 1964 to 1997, ultimately retiring as Assistant Superintendent after serving as principal at Turner Elementary, LBJ Elementary and Breathitt High School.
David is survived by his caring wife of 51 years, Lavonne (Fugate), and two sons, Jason Spicer (Dircianne) Hubbard of Houston, TX, and Judd David (Alison) Hubbard of Lexington, KY. Grandchildren, Brynne Wesley (Randy) McKinsey, Campbell, Lincoln, Sophia and Olivia also mourn his passing.
One brother and three sisters also survive; Ronnie (Donna) Hubbard of Leeco, KY, Wanda (A.T.) Hayes of Campton, KY, Marlynn (Pete) LaSala of Berea, KY, and Elizabeth Martin also of Berea, KY.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Acey P. and Dorothy Hubbard, as well as a brother, Donnie Hubbard, who had made his home in Alexandria, KY.
David was a longtime member of the Jackson First United Methodist Church, having faithfully served His Lord as Chairman of the Board and Lay Leader. David also served on the Methodist Mountain Mission Board and the Breathitt County Senior Citizens Board.
In his retirement years, David enjoyed numerous interests, including the refurbishment of antique furniture, gardening, UK basketball and a hotly contested Rook game, among many others. Facing numerous health crises over the past 18 months, David was secure in his faith. With Lavonne by his side, he’d vowed to enjoy his days here as gifts from God, be them few or many, with the certainty of heaven beyond.
A Celebration of Life for David Hubbard will be held July 2nd at the Jackson United Methodist Church beginning at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.