David Minford Conner, age 77, of Vancleve, Kentucky passed away Saturday June 25, 2022 at his residence.
David was born on June 22, 1945 to the late Oliver and Beatrice Mullins Conner.
David is survived by his Wife; Ella Dean Wilson Conner of Vancleve, Kentucky, Son; Wayne(Miriam) Conner of Vancleve, Kentucky, Three Grandchildren; Wayne Jr., Tasha, Makayla, Three Great Grandchildren; Chance, Carter, Izzabella, One Step Granchild; Oliver Campbell, Two Sisters; Barbara(Don) Wilson, Betty Maggard, Four Brothers; Phillip(Irene) Conner of Ohio, Harold(Donna) Conner of Bethany, Kentucky, Paul(Brenda) Conner of Jackson, Kentucky, Michael(Shirley) Conner of Vancleve, Kentucky, and a Host of Family and Friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for David Minford Conner will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. with Rick Sallie officiating. David will be laid to rest in The Wilson Cemetery, Highway 378 in Frozen, Kentucky with Jr. Conner, Michael Conner, Paul Conner, James Spicer, Wayne Conner, and Oliver Campbell serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 28, 2022 from 10:00 P.M. until 12:00 P.M.
