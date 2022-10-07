David Ray Gross, age 48, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born October 19, 1973, in Cincinnati, OH and was preceded in death by his father: Raymond Gross and Mother: Alberta Allen.- He was Director of Environmental Services at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-He is survived by his wife: Angi Turner Gross of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Logan Gross, Michael (Rhianna) Gross, and Timothy (Alexi) Gross of Jackson, KY.- Daughters: Alexandria (Luke) Cockerham of Mt. Sterling, KY; Adrianna Haddix and Alivia Haddix of Jackson, KY. -Honorary children: French Johnson, Dustin White, and Danny Gross.-His in-laws: Roger and Marilyn Turner: Grandchildren: Oliver and Bella Cockerham.-Brothers in law: Nicholas Turner and Matthew Turner.-Special friends: Tiffany Turner, Scotty Gross, Chris Bailey, Ike Vires, Jason Fugate .-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends-.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Lazarus Back Cemetery at Rousseau, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.