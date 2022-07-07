David Ray Haddix

David Ray Haddix, age 67, of Jackson, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson.-He was born May 4, 1955, in Flint, MI, and was the son of the late Ossie and Mae Sizemore Haddix.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Freida Mae Haddix.- Brother: Ossie Haddix, Jr, and sisters: Brenda Sue Haddix and Martha Gross.-He is survived by daughters: Diana (Alfonso) Eusebio of Austin, TX and Christy Haddix (Billy Davis) of Jackson, KY.- Sons: David Scott (Kelli) Haddixx, David Haddix, JR and Kevin Haddix of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Christine (Randell) Banks of Campton, KY and Irene Campbell of Jackson, KY.- Brother: Ricky Haddix of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Jessie Nickell, Dominick Moore, Audrey Moore, Alfonso Eusebio, Carson Haddix, Conner Haddix, Korbin Davis, and Tristan Davis. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Gross officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Family Cemetery, Panbowl Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin Friday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you