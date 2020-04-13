David Wayne Combs

David Wayne Combs, age 47, of Chavies, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.-He was born August 2, 1972, at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by his mother: Loverda (Sizemore) Combs. One sister: Linda Gail Combs.-He is survived by his wife: Angela (Trent) Combs of Chavies, KY.- His father: Pete Combs of Chavies, KY.-Four daughters: Ashley Noble, Tiffany Amber Shields (Kernel Francis; and Belinda Mae Adams all of Hazard, KY.-Heather Michelle Adams of Buckhorn, KY.- One brother: Phillip (Martha) Combs of Chavies, KY.- Nine grandchildren: Austin, Jacob, Aleaha, Rosalie, Cooper, Ella Reese, Gracelyn, Taylon, Maleah.- One niece: Amy. -Private visitation and private graveside services. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

