David Wayne Hall, age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born February 2, 1964, at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by his mother: Wilma Jean Hall.-One brother: Ira “Dicky” Hall, III.- He is survived by his father: Ira Hall Jr of Canoe, KY.-Special friend: Lucy Akemon of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Kelsey Hall (Brandon Stewart) of Canoe, KY; Two sons: David Tyler (Briana) Hall of Jackson, KY; Justin (Samantha) Hall of Grundy, VA.; Two sisters: Cynthia Salyers of Jackson, KY; Tampitha Keo of Arizona.- Two brothers: Scott Hall of Altro, KY; Earl Hall of Canoe, KY.-One granddaughter: Averly Winter Stewart.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-A celebration of Life will be held by his family on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4 PM-6 PM at the Altro Church of God .-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County reports first COVID-19 death
- BREAKING NEWS - 2020 Daniel Boone Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
- There are a Total of 4 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County, 3 have Recovered
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- Health Department Reports One New "Probable" Case in Jackson County (July 15, 2020)
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
Latest News
- David Wayne Hall
- Shirlee Kaye Shepherd
- Local Doctor and Nurses Save Local Coaches Life
- HCTC Offers Drive In Registration
- Kentucky Power offers energy efficiency tips as temperatures soar
- Three Forks Regional Jail Intake Report (July 6-July 12)
- Man Pronounced Dead in Surface Mining Incident
- Terri Branham Clark Seeking to Re-open Employment Offices
Most Popular
Articles
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- Former Jackson Resident BUSTED!
- Tipple...toppled, Coal, Gone for Good!
- Man Pronounced Dead in Surface Mining Incident
- John Daniel King
- The Long Version of the Ghislaine Maxwell Story...
- William Long still hot out on the recruiting trail
- Bobbie Faye Campbell
- Three Forks Regional Jail Intake Report (July 6-July 12)
- Shouting on the Mountain-Top About the Late Charlie Daniels!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.