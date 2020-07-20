David Wayne Hall

David Wayne Hall, age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born February 2, 1964, at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by his mother: Wilma Jean Hall.-One brother: Ira “Dicky” Hall, III.- He is survived by his father: Ira Hall Jr of Canoe, KY.-Special friend: Lucy Akemon of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Kelsey Hall (Brandon Stewart) of Canoe, KY; Two sons: David Tyler (Briana) Hall of Jackson, KY; Justin (Samantha) Hall of Grundy, VA.; Two sisters: Cynthia Salyers of Jackson, KY; Tampitha Keo of Arizona.- Two brothers: Scott Hall of Altro, KY; Earl Hall of Canoe, KY.-One granddaughter: Averly Winter Stewart.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-A celebration of Life will be held by his family on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 4 PM-6 PM at the Altro Church of God .-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

