David Wendell Gabbard, age 66 of Lost Creek, Kentucky, departed this earthly life Sunday, June 5, 2021 at his residence.
David was born on February 25, 1955 to the late Rexford and Norma Jean Noble Gabbard. He was a former factory employee.
David is survived by two sisters; Laura (Mitchell) Collins of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and Martha Gabbard of Georgetown, Kentucky, three brothers; Edwin Darrell (Wanda) Gabbard of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Steve Lowell (Anita) Gabbard of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and Jeffery Eugene Gabbard of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and a host of nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents Rexford and Norma Jean Noble Gabbard.
No service is scheduled at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
