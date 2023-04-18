Daytime closure planned for KY 378 in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. (April 18, 2023) – A road closure is scheduled for KY 378 at Devon Lane (mile point 5.2) in Breathitt County on Thursday, April 20. The closure is needed so that crews can set beams on a bridge.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately noon ET.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 30 to access KY 378 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the project will again be postponed until another suitable date.
