Daytime closures extended for KY 3193 in Breathitt County
JACKSON, Ky. – The daytime closures planned for KY 3193 (Wolverine Road) in Breathitt County will be extended two additional days, on which drivers will need to find an alternate route.
Closures were already planned June 21-23, but have been extended to Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29. The road will be closed at milepoint 2.5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a contractor crew repairs a break in pavement. The road will be open to traffic during non-working hours.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 205 (Old KY 15) at either end of KY 3193 to bypass the closure.
Fewer than 125 vehicles use the affected portion of KY 3193 each day.
