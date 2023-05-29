Daytime closures of KY 542 in Breathitt County begin Tuesday, May 30
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 542 in far eastern Breathitt County should prepare to use an alternate route next week, as steel drilling to repair a break in pavement will begin Tuesday, May 30.
The road will be closed during daytime hours, typically 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., for approximately one week at milepoint 12.5. This location is approximately halfway between the Lambric and Evanston communities.
No signed detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 1098 (South Fork Road) and the county-maintained Big Lovely Road as an alternate route.
Fewer than 20 vehicles use this section of KY 542 each day.
