Daytime closures planned KY 3193

Daytime closures planned for KY 3193 in Breathitt County June 21-23
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 3193 (Wolverine Road) in Breathitt County should be prepared to find an alternate route during daytime hours beginning Tuesday, June 21.
The road will be closed at milepoint 2.5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as a contractor crew repairs a break in pavement. The work will begin Tuesday, June 21, and is expected to take three days to complete. The road will be open to traffic during non-working hours.
No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can use KY 205 (Old KY 15) at either end of KY 3193 to bypass the closure.
Fewer than 125 vehicles use the affected portion of KY 3193 each day.
