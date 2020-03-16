Daytime closures scheduled for KY 3193 in Breathitt County beginning Monday, March 16
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 3193 (Wolverine Road) near Wolverine in Breathitt County will have to find an alternate route during daytime hours beginning Monday, March 16. A drilling project to repair a break in pavement will begin that day, and is expected to last around two weeks.
The break is located at mile marker 1, near Chestnut Gap Road. This is the same location where daytime closures occurred several weeks ago.
Work will begin around 8 a.m. each day and should be completed by 6 p.m. The road will be closed to all through traffic while work is ongoing.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers will need to find an alternate route. Motorists can use KY 205 at either end of KY 3193 to bypass the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.