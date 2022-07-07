A single vehicle accident on Saturday, July 2, 2022, claimed the life of Austin Lovins, 27, of Jackson and left the passenger, Bethany Lovins of Jackson, seriously injured. Bethany is the wife of Austin.
The deadly crash happened around noon and took place on Kentucky 476 in the Rowdy community of Perry County. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle stated the vehicle overturned multiple times, ejecting both occupants from the car.
Lovins was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs and his wife was transported to a local area hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.