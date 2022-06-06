Tragedy struck the community when Justin Tyler Little, 28, of Jackson passed away on Wednesday, May 25, in Campton due to a fatal motorcycle wreck when he lost control of it near the Mountain Parkway.
He just turned 28 in April of this year and was employed at Lifetime Potentials in Jackson. Little will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. “Justin wore his heart on his sleeve. He was so loved. He was caring, kind, funny, gentle, and sincere. He had the best personality,” affectionately remarked Little’s girlfriend Paige Dunn.
Little is the son of Johnny James Little III and Laura Gabbard. He also leaves behind three children, sons Hayden Reed Epperson and Tyler Jase Little, and daughter, Avery Elise Little.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.