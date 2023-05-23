On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 10:40 P.M, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 13, Hazard, received a call-in reference to a deceased person being located on Elm Shoal Branch in the Combs community of Perry County.
Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and contacted Danny W. Holland, 59 of Mansfield, Ohio. Holland stated that he had been into a verbal argument with Jason M. Combs, 42, of Jackson. He reported that the argument turned physical when he was assaulted by Combs. During the altercation, a shot was fired in the direction of Combs. According to Holland, he was traveling along Elm Shoal Branch when Combs stopped him, and when he rolled down his window, Combs began his alleged assault, resulting in the shooting.
Holland was transported to Hazard A.R.H and treated for minor injuries and according to EMS (Emergency Medical Services) reports, the left side of Holland’s face appeared injured.
Combs was transported to Hazard A.R.H, where he was pronounced deceased by the Perry County Coroner’s Office.
After consultation with the Perry County Attorney’s Office, Holland was placed under arrest and transported to Kentucky River Regional Jail. He was charged with one count of Murder. Toxicology and autopsy results are pending currently. This incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective Christopher Collins.
