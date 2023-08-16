(PHOTO): Local author Jerry Deaton, who wrote Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt is preparing to bring it to the stage. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Local author Jerry Deaton is bringing his stories back to the main stage for a spooky performance this coming October. If you enjoyed Deaton’s play, The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt, at the Kentucky Historical Society in May 2022, you won't want to miss Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt.
The performance dates will be 7 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29 in the ballroom at Whitaker Bank, which is the play’s sponsor. An additional performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in the auditorium at Breathitt Elementary School in Breathitt County, which is where Deaton grew up.
Additional money raised after expenses are paid will benefit the art program at Breathitt County High School, Deaton said.
The play will be performed by Deaton’s new theatrical troupe, Frankfort Studio Players, which was established just a few months ago.
“I called six or eight of my actors from the ‘Feud’ show and they wanted to do it,” Deaton said. “We had such a good time with the ‘Feud’ play we wanted to do something else. I want to do a play every year.”
Most roles are filled, but he is still in need of five adult actors. Auditions will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Bellepoint Community Church, 742 Benson Ave., in Frankfort.
The play will consist of four one-act plays. Each act will tell a different ghost story from Deaton’s book, “Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt.” He adapted the stories in a play book he wrote called “Long Ago and Far Away: Eight Kentucky Plays.”
“One is a ghost story my grandmother told me about an old man who walked through the house one night and vanished in the kitchen,” Deaton said. “She told it for the truth, and she wasn’t one to make something up.”
Another act is a ghost story he wrote centered around Decoration Day (Memorial Day).
Growing up in Breathitt County, Deaton said on Decoration Day the town gathered for a graveyard meeting, which lasted half the day.
“People would preach while I wandered around the cemetery. I was around 8 or 9 years old and couldn’t sit there all day. There was one tombstone with a man’s picture on it. I wrote an entire ghost story just thinking of that picture.
“I thought ‘if ghosts were out and about, what would they do all day? What would ghosts do during a graveyard meeting?’ I wrote about what this young man on the tombstone would be doing.”
Another one of the acts is about Deaton’s relative Letcher Deaton who he said was the biggest storyteller in Breathitt County.
“I made up a story about him making up stories on the steps of the courthouse and he does that for 25 minutes. He goes into a big story about a coon hunter popping out of a casket floating in the creek and how he follows him around hunting.”
The fourth act will be a ghost story about a party line, which starts out with his grandmother listening in on the line.
Every act will have a guest celebrity actor. Be on the lookout for Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Rep. Derrick Graham, Franklin County Attorney Max Comley, and Whitaker Bank President Rodney Williams.
Other local talent includes Kelly Anderson, Sam Marcus, Jack Kennedy, Warner Caines, Bill Stover, Lewis Wright, and Misty Judy. Chris Olds will serve as the narrator of the play.
Beth Keeling and Mary Boden are producers; Sandy Gabhart is the stage manager; Terry Gabhart is the set designer; and Brad Marston is technical.
Deaton said he performed the play in 2016 in Shelby County and it sold out every show. He is expecting that this year, especially since the attendance of "The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt" play in May 2022 outdid their expectations.
“We had so many people for the ‘Feud’ show we outgrew the ability to entertain,” Deaton said. “We were in the history center, and we had 155 the first night. The next night we had 185 and that’s what we had going forward.”
At Whitaker Bank, Deaton said they are going to be able to seat 60-70 people a night, which he says is “the perfect size.”
He built an 11-foot high by 20-foot-wide proscenium with a red velvet curtain.
“It gives actors a 20 by 8-foot stage to work on,” Deaton said. “It makes it more intimate.”
Deaton said tickets will go on sale for the show three to four weeks prior to opening night. For ticket information, follow Frankfort Studio Players on Facebook.
If you’re interested in old time ghost stories and the way they used to be told, Deaton suggests you attend the play.
“This isn’t blood and guts,” he said. “It’s just creepy, old folklore type ghost stories.”
This article was written by Hannah Brown, Design Editor, The State Journal. Only the headline was changed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.