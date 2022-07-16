Jerry “Buck” Deaton of the Kentucky Humanities Speaker’s Bureau will be presenting Appalachian Culture, Yesterday and Today at the Breathitt County Museum on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022, at 6 pm in the upstairs area of the Breathitt County Senior Citizens Center on Broadway in downtown Jackson. Refreshments will be provided by the Breathitt County Retired Teachers Association.
The program is set to open with a discussion of feuding in Breathitt County and how Deaton’s recent plays deal with this dark and turbulent time in our county’s history. He will also discuss what inspired him to begin writing and making films and plays and conclude the evening with several selected readings from his works.
Deaton is a native of Longs Creek in Breathitt County that now makes his home in Frankfort. He has authored three books: Appalachian Ghost Stories; Tales from Bloody Breathitt; and Kentucky Boy, My Life and 20 Words. Deaton has also written and directed two films: The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt and Harry Caudill, A Man of Courage as well as written and directed two plays: Tales from Bloody Breathitt: Long Ago and Far Away and The Feuds of Bloody Breathitt. Presently, he is developing two more plays for production.
For more information, please contact Janie Griffith, Breathitt County Museum Director, at 606-666-4159.
