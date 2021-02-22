Deborah Brunet

Deborah Ann Manns Brunet, age 59, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born January 30, 1962, in Mt. Sterling, KY, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Lillie Williams Manns.-She was also preceded in death by a sister: Elizabeth Gail Southwood and brother: Bill Manns.-She is survived by husband: Timothy Brunet of Clayhole, KY.-Daughter: Lisa Marie Brunet of Lost Creek, KY. Son: Johnathon Franklin Brunet of Clayhole, KY; Sisters: Shirley Jones of Owenton, KY; Diana Coats of MS and Betty Lobuono of LA.-Brothers: Lee Manns of GA; Robert Manns of NC; Lawrence Manns of OR and Edward Glenn Manns of Owenton, KY; One grandson: Austin Patrick Smith.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Manns Cemetery at Noctor, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Brunet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

