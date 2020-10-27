Debra Bennett

Debra Ann Bennett, age 55, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her adopted father, Kenneth Profitt. Mrs. Bennett is survived by her husband of fifteen years, David Ray Bennett, Sugar Hill; children, E6 US Coast Guard Christopher Patton and wife, Jennifer, Homer, Alaska, and Kenneth Thomas Patton, Sugar Hill; grandchildren, Sawyer Patton, Kenley Patton, Chandler Patton; mother and step-father, Janice and Jack Smith, Dacula, GA; birth father, Bob Begley, Jackson, KY; sister, Christa Strickland, Cumming, GA; brother, Stephen (Sondra) Profitt, Jackson, KY; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wayne and Kathy Bennett, Winder, GA, Chris and Carmen Bennett, Winder, GA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Bennett was born on July 4, 1965 in Ft. Campbell, KY. She received her education at Dacula High School in Dacula, GA, and was a medical assistant working in the lab at Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Mr. Tim O’Rear and Rev. Jody Everett officiating. interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 16 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
