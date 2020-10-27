Debra Hudson

Debrah Sue Strong Hudson, age 55, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her residence.-She was born November 26, 1964, in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Clay Strong.-She was preceded in death by brothers: Anthony Strong and Delmas Strong.-Survivors include husband: Denzil Hudson of Clayhole, KY.-Mother: Mollie Strong of Jackson, KY.-Three daughters: Tonya Sword, Michelle Hudson, and Lillian Walker all of Clayhole, KY.-Four brothers: Gary (Norma) Strong, Robert Strong, Troy Strong, and Larry (Jean) Strong all of Jackson, KY.- Seven grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Leonard Carpenter officiating.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

