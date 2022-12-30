Since the July flooding, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been instrumental in the removal and disposal of debris from the creeks and streams of those counties impacted.
Over 490 miles of creeks and streams have been cleared of debris through KYTC’s flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky. This state-led phase of removal focused on removing hazardous foreign or vegetative debris that threatened infrastructure or increased the risk of future flooding. Crews are winding down activities this month after collecting more than 326,000 tons of debris in and along waterways.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees a different phase of waterway work that will focus on removing sediment and stabilizing stream banks. Residents will see activity in this phase in the coming year.
