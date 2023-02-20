Delcie Herald, age 83 of Hamilton, OH passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Kettering Hospital of Hamilton, OH. She was born November 4, 1939 at Crockettsville, KY and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Isabella Cole. She was preceded in death by brothers: Ed Herald and Mart Herald. Sisters: Sallie Stamper and Eula Mae Herald. She is survived by one son: Mark Edward (Patsy) Herald of Hamilton, OH. Two granddaughters: Jessica Young and Morgan Herald. One grandson; Jimmy Herald. Twelve Great grandchildren and one great great grandson. She is also survived by a host of other friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Noon with Jesse Turner officiating. Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery, Talbert, KY Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
