Flood survivors Doug Hudson and Rena Allen of Haddix Depot Road in Breathitt County were the recipients of a brand-new tiny home on Friday, April 21st.
The couple’s home of 35 years was destroyed in last summer’s flooding.
The home valued at approximately $35,000 was a gift organized by Nancy Fouser of Versailles along with the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department (RFD) and other community members.
Danny Reeves, a friend of Fouser’s, from Columbia, Kentucky designed, built, and delivered the home.
“It is just beautiful,” Allen said of the new home, “It’s the prettiest tiny home that I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m happy that it’s mine. I love it.”
A member of the RFD remarked, “When others failed to deliver on their promise of a new home for Doug and Rena, the RFD worked hard to deliver them a home and not another broken promise. That is something we are proud of.”
