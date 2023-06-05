Delmar "Mutt" Back, 69 of Clayhole, Ky passed away Saturday June 3, 2023 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington Ky. Delmar was a retired Coal Miner and Truck Driver for Falcon and Arch coal Companies. He enjoyed his Grandkids, riding Harleys, travelling to the Smokies, fishing, hunting, guns and was 100% Country boy at heart. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Corna Dobson Back and the Widower of the late Melissa Wagers Back. He is survived by his Daughter Chasity (Charles "Woody") Fulmer, Adopted Son Delmar Dewayne Back. Grandchildren Colin Back, Ceanna Cox. and 3 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by Brothers Earl Back, Seldon (Margaret) Back, Roy (Evalee) Back. Surviving Sisters are Rose (Charlie) Jones, Phyllis Fugate, Joyce Back. He is also survived by a host of Nieces Nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday June 5, at 11:00 AM and Funeral will follow at 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
