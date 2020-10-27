Delmar Privett

Delmar Ray Privett, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence.-He was born August 8, 1943, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Lucien and Margaret Smith Privett.-He was preceded in death by a sister: Bonnie Cooper.-Two brothers: Harold Privett and Gary Privett.-He was a retired supervisor of the Department for Social Insurance in Jackson, KY.-Survivors include his wife: Myrna Privett of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Callie (Donald) Furr of Hugo, OK.-Three brothers: Drexel (Faye) Privett of Winchester, KY.-Robert Perry (Alice) Privett of Stamping Ground, KY; Lawrence Privett of Danville, IN.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Sluss officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 -9:00 pm with Masonic Rites at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements._COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Delmar Privett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you