Delmar Privett

Delmar Ray Privett, age 77, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence.-He was born August 8, 1943, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Lucien and Margaret Smith Privett.-He was preceded in death by a sister: Bonnie Cooper.-Two brothers: Harold Privett and Gary Privett.-He was a retired supervisor of the Department for Social Insurance in Jackson, KY.-Survivors include his wife: Myrna Privett of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Callie (Donald) Furr of Hugo, OK.-Three brothers: Drexel (Faye) Privett of Winchester, KY.-Robert Perry (Alice) Privett of Stamping Ground, KY; Lawrence Privett of Danville, IN.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Sluss officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 -9:00 pm with Masonic Rites at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements._COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt County Local Reindeer Destined for the Big-Time
- Who Loves You Erie! Apparently not Donald Trump…
- Mountain Lion terrorizes our mountain home...
- How the top-ten in the 2A classification fared this past weekend
- Outbreak at Nim Henson
- Long narrows list to 3
- Weekly Associated Press High School Football Poll
- California Inmate Confesses to Murder
- Weekly Covid Report for Breathitt County (October 23, 2020)
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top...judicial races
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.