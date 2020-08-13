Delmas Strong

Delmas Strong, age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his residence in Jackson, KY.-He was born April 15, 1957, in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Clay Strong.-He also was preceded in death by one brother: Anthony Strong.- He is survived by his mother: Mollie Strong of Jackson, KY.-His wife: Mary Strong of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Susie Renee Strong (David Whitely) of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: Delmas Dwayne Strong and Jeremy Nathaniel Strong of Jackson, KY.- One sister: Debbie (Denzil) Hudson of Jackson, KY.-Four brothers: Troy Strong, Gary (Norma) Strong, Larry (Elizabeth Jean) Strong and Robert Michael Strong all of Jackson, KY.-Five grandchildren: Gage and Callie Strong; Gavin and Makaylie Whitely; Luscious Strong.- Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with George Dana Spicer officiating.-Burial in the Spicer-Turner- Shouse Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5-9 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

