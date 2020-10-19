Delmer Bryant

Delmer Bryant, age 44, of Athol, KY passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He was born February 3, 1976, at Hazard, KY.-He was a former school bus driver for the Breathitt County School System.-He was a member of the Wilson Fork Pentecostal Church of Booneville, KY.-He was preceded in death by one sister: Virginia Lee Bryant.-He is survived by his wife: Rhonda Bryant of Athol, KY.-His parents: Elmer and Mary Bryant of Athol, KY.-One daughter: Gemma Evans of Athol, KY.-Sisters: Phyllis Bryant and Barbara Bryant of Athol, KY.- He is also survived by his special friends: The school bus drivers of the Breathitt County School System.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner, Ralph Turner and Walter Turner officiating.-Burial in the Hugh Bryant Cemetery at Athol, KY.-Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 -9:00 p.m. with additional services on Monday at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Delmer Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

