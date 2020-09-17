Delvia Noble, age 91, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.
She was born December 18, 1928, at Lost Creek, KY and was the daughter of the late Zack and Katie Noble Fugate.
She was preceded also in death by husband: Millard Noble.-Four sisters: Polly Ann Neace, Victoria Noble, Malvery Neace, and Susie Neace.-One brother Luther Fugate.- Four grandsons.-
She is survived by five daughters: Roberta Fairchild and Patricia (Estill) Barnett of Jackson, KY.-Diane Noble and Rita (Charles Ray) Noble of Cold Springs, KY.-Katie (Carl) Hogg of Cynthiana, KY.-One son: Ike (Gwen) Noble of Lost Creek, KY.- Nineteen grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Noble Cemetery at Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with additional singing at 7:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
