Dennis Ray Watkins, age 56, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born November 7, 1966 in Campton, KY and was the son of the late Virgil Ray and Marjorie Cowin Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Maxine Bryant Watkins. He is survived by sons: Daniel (Katlyn) Watkins of Jackson, KY; Jamie Turner of Beattyville, KY. Daughters: Casandra Watkins of Beattyville, KY and Bethany (Tony) Law of Booneville, KY. Sister: Lisa (Collie) Brewer of Fowlerville, MI. Brother: Greg (Mary) Watkins of Athol, KY. Four grandchildren: Kaydon Watkins, Easton Watkins, Jessie Watkins, Joseph Rice. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Johnson and Estill Barnett officiating. Burial in the Watkins Cemetery, Lower Twin Road, Athol, KY. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
