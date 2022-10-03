Denzil Arthur Bush Jr.

Denzil Arthur Bush, Jr., age 52, of Lee City, KY passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born May 20, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was preceded in death by his father: Denzil Arthur Bush, Sr.-He was a musician and auto mechanic.-He is survived by his mother: Sharon Clair (J.C.) Moore of Campton, KY.- Daughters: Melinda Bush and Barbara (Larry) Castle of Campton, KY; -Stepdaughter: Amber (Matthew) Mason of TX; Son: Denzil Matthew Bush of Menifee County, KY, and step-son: Kenneth Dale (Amanda) Bush of Campton, KY; Sister: Jeannie (Robert) Baker of Jackson, KY; Brother: Bill (Amy) Moore of Rogers, KY; Special aunt: Barbara Hounshell.- Eight grandchildren.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Sallie officiating.-Burial in the Banks Cemetery, Lee City, KY.-Visitation will be Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

