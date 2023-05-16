Dewey Dewayne Lewis, age 36, of Prestonsburg, KY and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Prestonsburg due to an auto accident. He was born September 8, 1986 in Hyden, KY and was the son of the late Dewey and Thelma Herald Lewis. He also was preceded in death by his sister: Rebecca Lewis Southers. He is survived by his wife: Ruby Southwood Lewis of Prestonsburg, KY. His uncles: Donald (Crystal) Deaton of Prestonsburg, KY. Delbert Lewis of Booneville, KY. Tommy Herald, Bill Herald and Jessie Herald of Wolfcoal, KY. His aunts: Eula Cole, Betty Gross of Campton, KY and Janice Lewis of Booneville, KY. His special pet dog: Littleman. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
