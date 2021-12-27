Dewey Henson, age 83, of River Caney, Kentucky, passed away, Thursday December 23, 2021 at his residence.
Dewey was born on July 4, 1938 to the late James Monroe and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson. He was a retired Breathitt County Employee and State Employee.
Dewey is survived by Two Daughters; Sherry(George) Mullins of River Caney, Kentucky, Josephine “Tudy” Spencer of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Dan(Barbara) Henson of Jackson, Kentucky, Daughter-In-Law; Anita Faye Henson, Sister-In-Law; Deborah White, Sisters; Mary Eliza(Logan) Francis of Tennessee, Gora(Fred) Watts of Tennessee, Martha(Dewey) Francis of Jackson, Kentucky, Six Grandchildren; Amy Henson(Shannon), James Henson, Heather(John) Robertson, Goley Spencer(Chy), Josh Mullins, Jordan Mullins(Emily), Nine Great Grandchildren, Host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Dewey was preceded in death by his Wife; Christine White Henson, his Parents; James Monroe and Nannie Bell Fugate Henson, Daughter; Lena Gail Henson, Sisters; Ruby(Miles) White, Maxine Raleigh, Brothers; Kernie B. Henson and Ray Henson.
Funeral Services for Dewey Henson will be held on Friday December 31, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Pastor Doug Finley and Bobby Collins officiating. Dewey will be laid to rest in the Dewey Henson Family Cemetery in River Caney with his Grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday December 30, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with Special Singing at 7:00 P.M.
