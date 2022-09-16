Dewey Mullins Jr.

Dewey Mullins, Jr. age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. -He was born December 7, 1952, and was the son of the late Dewey and Fleda Jean Dunn Mullins.-Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Doris Jean Wolfe.-He is survived by sons: Dewey Allen Mullins (Kimberly) and Daniel (Ashley) Mullins of Jackson, KY.-His daughter: Kimberly Mullins (Gary Vaught) of Eubank, KY.-Two sisters: Brenda (J.B.) Combs of Jackson, KY and Sharon Mullins (Benny Chandler) of West Liberty, KY.-Ten grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Hollon officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Military rites will be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

