Diane Goff

Diana Lynn Goff, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born July 1, 1963, in Campton, KY and was the daughter of the late Harry Turner.-She was preceded also in death by husband: George Goff and granddaughter: Katie Campbell. A brother-in-law: Bartie Bryant. -She is survived by two sons: Kenneth (Barbara) Goff and Andrew (Linda) Goff of Jackson, KY.-Her mother: Carrie Turner of Frozen Creek, KY.-Three sisters: Rose (Ray) Jenkins of Frozen Creek, KY; Peggy (Steve) Wilhite of Shelbyville, KY; Wilma Turner of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Bobby Joe Mullins and Woodrow (Nicki) Mullins of Lexington, KY.-Four grandchildren: Timothy Goff, Austin Goff, Ava Noble, Drake Noble.-Due to COVID-19 regulations all services will be private.-Burial in the Goff Cemetery, 108 Helton Lane, Jackson, KY.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

