Hollywood icon former football star in West Virginia

We think many of you have heard of actor, Channing Tatum. He had a leading role in Magic Mike (2012) and the sequel Magic Mike XXL (2015). He also starred in the action comedy film franchise, 21 Jump Street and the 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street.

However, how many of you knew he was a star football player. Tatum played collegiately over in West Virginia at a NCAA, Division II school named Glenville State University.

How about that, Jackson, KY? Did you know?

 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you