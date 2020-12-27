Hollywood icon former football star in West Virginia
We think many of you have heard of actor, Channing Tatum. He had a leading role in Magic Mike (2012) and the sequel Magic Mike XXL (2015). He also starred in the action comedy film franchise, 21 Jump Street and the 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street.
However, how many of you knew he was a star football player. Tatum played collegiately over in West Virginia at a NCAA, Division II school named Glenville State University.
How about that, Jackson, KY? Did you know?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.