Dillard Peters, Jr. age 67, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born October 29, 1953, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Dillard and Stella Mae Hall Peters.-Preceded in death by brothers: Junior, Jonas, Steve, and John Bill.- His sisters: Margaret and Mildred. -He is survived by his wife: Gearline Dunn Peters of Jackson, KY.-His daughter: Veronica Southwood- His sons: Greg (Julie) Peters, Alan Peters, and Brandon (Regina) Peters.-His grandchildren: Eric Peters, Brayden Southwood, Sarah Peters, Dalton Peters, and Joe Southwood.-His brothers: Frank Peters, Ronald Peters, Ray (Brenda) Peters, Roy Peters.- His sisters: Janice Turner, Judy Barnett, Mary Peters.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. -Masks requested be worn due to COVID outbreak. -All visitors are requested to take precautionary measures.
