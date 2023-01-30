After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, District 10 was able to resume our Angel Tree program for children in our 10 counties for Christmas 2022. District employees contributed more than $2,600, which provided gifts for 22 children in the district who otherwise may have had a bleak Christmas. Pictured here are some of our crew members from our county facilities picking up the gifts for their counties, along with district office employees who shopped for the children and wrapped the gifts. Once again, the district partnered with the school districts and family resource centers to identify needy children, then shopped for gifts the children wanted. A big "thank you" to all district employees who participated.
