Dixie "Anita" Litteral

Dixie “Anita” Rose Litteral of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital after a short illness. She was born 11 January 1941 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Green and Dixie Lucas Rose. Anita is survived by her husband Phillip, her husband of 55 years.
Anita enrolled in and graduated from Morehead State University after graduating from Jackson City High School. She was a retired social worker, a lifelong member of Guerrant Memorial Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the Session for several terms. She is a Past President of the Jackson Woman’s Club and worked on the Jackson Downtown Christmas activities for several years. She loved to travel with her family and special friends.
Survivors include her daughter Debra (Bruce K.) Litteral Napier, her brother Doug (Phyllis) Rose of Jackson, her sister Dana Rose Magee of Lexington, her grandchildren Grayson Kelly Rose Thomas and Phillip Walker Thomas of Fort Thomas, KY, nieces Sharon Lynn Miller of Campton, Bridgette Eversole Coulter of Danville, Stefanie (Ralph) Rose Miles of Brentwood, Tennessee, nephew Michael Douglas Rose of Jackson and sister-in-law Juanita Litteral Bach of Vancleve along with several great-nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents Green and Dixie Rose, her daughter Scarlet Renee Litteral Thomas, beloved in-laws John Miles “Hardy” and Bessie Carpenter Litteral, nephews Maxwell Lucas Magee, Gregory Dean Eversole, Thomas “Tucker” Bach, Jr., sister-in-law Wanda Lee Litteral Eversole and brother-in-law Richard Magee.
