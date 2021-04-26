DOJ to investigate Louisville, KY ‘Policing Practices’

Investigation triggered by the handling of the Breonna Taylor killing
No-Knock warrants under fire
2nd “pattern or practice” investigation launched under AG, Merrick Garland
The United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, is expected to announce today opening an investigation into the Louisville Metro Place Department a source told NBC News. That department has faced scrutiny and criticism in the 13-months since officers killed Breonna Taylor insider her own apartment serving a no-knock warrant.
This is the second “pattern or practice” investigation launched by the Justice Department in recent days. Last week, there was an investigation opened in the policing practices of the Police Department in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota investigation was launched less than 24-hours after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.
A "pattern or practice” investigation is a term of art in the law. It denotes an investigation bent on determining whether a department engages in a pattern or practice of policing which violates the Constitution or federal civil rights laws.
According to The Civil rights Division’s Pattern and Practice Police Reform Work: 1994-Present, promulgated by the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, the Division’s pattern-or-practice cases focus on systemic police misconduct rather than isolated instances of wrongdoing. They also focus on the responsibilities of law enforcement agencies and local governments rather than on individual officers.
The Division’s pattern-or-practice cases begin with the launch of a formal investigation into a law enforcement agency to determine whether the agency is engaged in a pattern or practice of violating federal law. An investigation most often consists of a comprehensive analysis of the policies and practices of policing in a particular community, although an investigation may also focus on a specific area of policing practice.
If the Division finds a pattern or practice of police misconduct, it issues public findings in the form of a letter or report made available to the local jurisdiction and the public. The Division conducts a thorough and independent investigation into allegations of police misconduct and substantiates any conclusions it draws with evidence set forth in its public findings.
After making findings, the Division negotiates reform agreements resolving those findings, usually in the form of a “consent decree” overseen by a federal court and an independent monitoring team. The lead independent monitor is appointed by the court, and usually agreed upon by both the Division and the investigated party, but reports directly to the 2 court. If an agreement cannot be negotiated, the Division will bring a lawsuit to compel needed reforms.
When the court finds that the law enforcement agency has accomplished and sustained the requirements of the reform agreement, the case is terminated. In recent years, the Division’s reform agreements have included data-driven outcome measures designed to provide clear and objective standards for measuring success and determining whether the law enforcement agency has met the objectives of the agreement.
At all stages of a pattern-or-practice case, from investigation through resolution, the Division emphasizes engagement with a wide variety of stakeholders, including community members and people who have been victims of police misconduct or live in the neighborhoods most impacted by police misconduct, police leadership, rank and file officers, police labor organizations, and local political leaders. Each of these groups brings a different and important perspective and plays a critical role in accomplishing and sustaining police reform.
This story was first reported by ABC News.