Dolly Parton, we have learned, played a key role in funding the research that aided the development of a major vaccine for Covid-19. A new article in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals the country icon has dished out $1 million of her own money to aid research.
The research has been ongoing by the Vanderbilt University Medical Center since the start of the pandemic. The Vanderbilt research has subsequently played a key role in the development of a vaccine from U.S. biotechnology firm, Moderna. This was announced yesterday.
