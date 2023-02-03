On February 1, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife and three children, Donald Ison made his journey into his heavenly home. Donald was a longtime resident of Jackson, Kentucky living the past six years in Lexington. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Marsha Allen Ison, son Kelly Ison (Melissa), daughters Cheri Chaney (Dennis) and Missy Little (Neal), 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, three sisters Pauline Ison, Wanda Mullins (Gabby) and Barbara Osborne (Mike) in addition to many lifelong friends and family members. Donald was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Lona Ison, sister and her husband Lucille and Claude Sallee, brother-in-law Doug Ison, nephew Mark Stephen Mullins and son in law Joe Henson. Don was a business and community leader in Jackson owning and operating alongside his father the Royal Cola Bottling company for twenty years, founding and operating alongside his brother law and friend Gabby Mullins Quality Home Supply and various real estate endeavors for over 59 years, establishing Jiffy Mart with Gabby and his close friends Lewis Henry Warrix and Sanford Chaney in 1983. He had a burden in his heart for the lost and furtherment of the Kingdom of God all his life. He was a Sunday school teacher, bible study leader, Gideon, counselor, mentor and for many years served as pastor of many churches in Breathitt County including founding Solid Rock Church off highway 15 in Jackson. He was a generous man with his time and resources bestowed upon him by God and always helped those in need or those who requested. He was a dedicated husband, loving father and granddad, friends that provided the best example of what it is to know God, follow Christ and live to provide those that have yet to find their way to the cross a daily example of what it is to live out the gospel. He will always be remembered for his humor, wise counsel, love and support to his family and those that knew him.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Providence Pentecostal Church, 3928 KY Hwy 15, Jackson Kentucky 41339. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with the service immediately following. Service will be officiated by Mitchell Tolle, Sr., assisted by Gary Bellamy, Tim Miller and John Bunn. Donald will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky.
The family greatly appreciates all the love, prayers and support that has been shown during this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to:
Bluegrass Care Navigators, without whom we would have struggled so much greater. 1733 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 or online at bgcarnav.org.
Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or online at samaritanspurse.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.