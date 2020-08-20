Don Stanley "Crawdad" Smith

Don Stanley “Crawdad” Smith, age 47, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 13, 1972, in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Emma Smith Haddix.-He is survived by one brother: Tim (Chrissy) Haddix of Bethany, KY.-One aunt: Linda Haddix of Jackson, KY; One Uncle: Ova Smith of Versailles, KY.-Two nephews: Jayden and Carson Haddix.-He is survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ova Smith officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Don Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you