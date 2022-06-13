Donald Burton, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born August 17, 1963, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Adam and Lanie Browning Burton. -He is survived by his daughter: Laura (Emmanuel) Combs of Booneville, KY.- Special Friend: Linda Dinda of Jackson, KY.- Sister: Elizabeth Ann (Arlie) Bowling of Jackson, KY; Brother: Robert (Sheryl) Burton of Hindman, KY.- Three grandchildren: Brooklyn Combs, Jesslyn Combs, Evelyn Combs.-Nieces: Jackie Bowling, Jillian Burton, Delilah Cox.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy by Robert Burton..-Burial in the Gross Cemetery, Curt Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin 11:00 am Tuesday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangments.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Donald Burton
- Relay for Life raises around $7,000
- Chamber of Commerce meets
- “We are tired of being blamed for your incompetence.” Bush sounds off against Judge
- FOR SALE: JACKSON TIMES BUILDING
- Suspected human remains discovered
- Springing from the shadows of eastern Kentucky: Austin Sperry soars in Nike EYBL Circuit
- BHS Theatre performs "Annie"
Most Popular
Articles
- Tragedy Strikes: Local Youth Dead
- Grand Jury returns Indictments
- Suspected human remains discovered
- Kelsey’s closing temporarily
- “We are tired of being blamed for your incompetence.” Bush sounds off against Judge
- UPDATE: Suspected human remains discovered
- Deadly motorcycle wreck
- BHS Theatre performs "Annie"
- FOR SALE: JACKSON TIMES BUILDING
- Springing from the shadows of eastern Kentucky: Austin Sperry soars in Nike EYBL Circuit
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.