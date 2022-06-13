Donald Burton

Donald Burton, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born August 17, 1963, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Adam and Lanie Browning Burton. -He is survived by his daughter: Laura (Emmanuel) Combs of Booneville, KY.- Special Friend: Linda Dinda of Jackson, KY.- Sister: Elizabeth Ann (Arlie) Bowling of Jackson, KY; Brother: Robert (Sheryl) Burton of Hindman, KY.- Three grandchildren: Brooklyn Combs, Jesslyn Combs, Evelyn Combs.-Nieces: Jackie Bowling, Jillian Burton, Delilah Cox.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with eulogy by Robert Burton..-Burial in the Gross Cemetery, Curt Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin 11:00 am Tuesday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangments.

