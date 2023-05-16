Our family is sad to announce the loss of a wonderful man on May 9,2023 when Donald (Don) Lee Stacy Passed away in Columbia South Carolina due to natural causes after a long battle with cancer and heart problems. Donald was son to Purdy and Rachel Stacy born on July 23,1938 in Perry county Kentucky. Donald is survived by his wife Corine Stacy, Daughter Kimberly Szajka (Istvan) and granddaughter Chelsea Szajka (Bryan) his two grandchildren Tristan and Madalyn Figueroa as well as sisters Norma Bailey, Ruby Grigsby, and his brother Gerald Stacy. Donald is preceded in death by both of his parents Purdy and Rachel Stacy, his son Donnie Stacy, Grandson Donald Vincent Stacy, his sister Mavis Whitaker, John Stacy and Jay Stacy. Although Donald was his name he was known to many by different by names. Honey to his wife, Dad to his children, papaw to his grandchildren, papydoody to his great grandchildren, Mr Stacy to his students, and Brother Stacy in his congregation. His love for his family was incomparable His kindness towards others was unfailing. Above all his greatest accomplishment was his love and faithfulness to our creator Jehovah. We are able to find peace in the words of John 5:28,29 that offers us a hope of resurrection and eternal life.Doanld Lee Stacy will be greatly missed.
