Donald “Duck” White, age 70, of Lost Creek, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Donald was born in August 10, 1951 to the late Miles and Ruby Henson White.
Donald is survived by One Daughter; Donna Morton (Don) of Hazard, Kentucky, One Grandson; Keaton(Rachel) Morton of Paintsville, Kentucky, Three Brothers; Garney(Loretta) White of Hazard, Kentucky, J.D. (Christine) White of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Larry White of Perry County, Two Sisters; Barbara(Lowell) Mullins of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Caroline White(Troy) of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and a host of other Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, and Friends to mourn his passing.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; Miles and Ruby Henson White and Sister Molly White.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at the Henson Cemetery in Lost Creek, Kentucky with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating and family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.