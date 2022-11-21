Donald Lee Turner

Donald Lee Turner, age 84 of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. He was born July 26, 1938 in Long Creek, KY and was the son of the late Melvin and Georgia Riley Turner.-He was preceded in death by brothers: L.A. Turner, Richard Turner, Robin Turner and a nephew: Kenny Robertson.-He is survived by his daughter: Teresa Roldon of Laporte, IN:-Two grandsons: Christopher and Danny.: Sisters: Annis and the late Woodrow Robertson of Maysville, KY: Chaney and the late Parnell Howard of Bethel, OH; His brothers: Hiram (Helen) Turner of West Harrison, IN. Charles (Betty) Turner of Lawrenceburg, IN; Sisters-in-law: Lola Turner, Mary Turner and Ruth Ann Turner.- He leaves a legacy of love with many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.-He will always be remembered for his loving gentle spirit and great sense of humor.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating.-Burial in the Stamper Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY. Visitation will begin at Noon on Friday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you